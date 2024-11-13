Jamie Foxx treasures every day following his mystery hospitalisation last year.

Jamie Foxx treasures every day

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor was hospitalised in April last year due to an unspecified health condition, and revealed he now "lives by" the mantra "No Bad Dayz" after surviving "something [he] never thought" he'd go through.

Sharing the slogan on Instagram, he wrote: "This is my mantra… After surviving something that I thought I would never go through… My good friend James who also happens to be my manager, gave me this phrase… I live by it now… when you come through the darkness, the light looks brighter…(sic)"

The 56-year-old star went on to thank his fans who had kept him in their thoughts and prayers during his illness, before ending with a plug for his upcoming Netflix special, 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was....', which premieres on 10 December and is expected to see him discuss his medical issues.

He added: "and while I’m at it I want to say thank you to everyone that sent up a prayer… I needed it [prayer emojis]. And if you need a spiritual tuneup right now. Take a listen to commissioned TIS SO SWEET DECEMBER 10th “ what had happened was” @netflix @netflixisajoke (sic)"

While Jamie has yet to discuss his health scare in detail, a video emerged in July of the 'Ray' actor telling fans he had been hit with a “bad headache” on 11 April and “asked my boy for an Advil” – leading to him being “gone for 20 days”.

He added: “I don’t remember anything… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor.

“They gave me a cortisone shot. The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there.’”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg launches new all-women sports network

Jamie said in March he was going to address the incident on stage.

He said at an African American Film Critics Association awards luncheon: “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way.

“I’m gonna do it in a funny way.”