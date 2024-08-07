Jamie Lee Curtis sees herself as a "loner".

Jamie Lee Curtis has admitted to being a loner

The 65-year-old actress has confessed to being a bit of a loner in her personal life, but Jamie still relishes the opportunity to bond with her co-stars.

The actress - who stars alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the new action-comedy movie 'Borderlands' - told 'Extra': "I'm really quite a loner when I'm in my own life, but in my work I get to embrace people and I've been doing that for a long time."

The Hollywood star revealed that she particularly relished spending time with Cate, 55.

She shared: "We've bonded in a really lovely way.

"Obviously, Cate lives far, far away … Chances that I would have ended up in a movie with her were very small, and so the opportunity presented itself … and I went to Budapest."

What's more, Jamie is looking forward to reuniting with Lindsay Lohan for the 'Freaky Friday' sequel.

The actress - who starred alongside Lindsay in the original movie back in 2003 - admitted that it's "insane" to work with the 38-year-old actress after so many years.

She said: "She's grown up. She's had a baby of her own … She's 38 years old. I mean, how crazy is that?

"She was 15 when we made the movie. I mean, it's insane."

Jamie has enjoyed a hugely successful career - but she doesn't obsess about winning awards.

The movie star previously revealed that she's developed a philosophical attitude towards award shows over recent years.

Jamie - who stars in the 'Halloween' film franchise - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's out of your control … At the end, win or lose, it doesn't matter."