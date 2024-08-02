Jamie Lee Curtis has apologised for her dig at the MCU.

Jamie Lee Curtis has apologised for her viral comment about the MCU

The 65-year-old actress admitted that she was unimpressed by the comic book movie franchise - which will kick off Phase 6 with the release of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' - as she labelled it simply as "bad" when asked during the San Diego Comic-Con but has now spoken to the franchise's head producer and vowed to no longer "compete" for attention online.

She wrote on X: "My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."

In recent years, the 'Freaky Friday' star has complained about the state of the franchise openly on social media.

She previously compared 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' unfavourably to her own movie 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', for which she won an Oscar.

Jamie wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in 2022: “Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster? Is this one of those Internet feuds?(sic)"

She later wrote of her own film: “MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.