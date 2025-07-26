Jamie Lee Curtis believes the "filter face is what people want".

Jamie Lee Curtis has slammed the cosmeceutical industrial complex

The 66-year-old actress has been an outspoken critic of the "cosmeceutical industrial complex" and she believes that the ever-increasing influence of AI technology has actually exacerbated the problem.

The Hollywood star told the Guardian newspaper: "I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance].

"The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances. And it is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want.

"I’m not filtered right now. The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go: ‘Oh, well that looks better.’ But what’s better? Better is fake. And there are too many examples – I will not name them – but very recently we have had a big onslaught through media, many of those people."

Despite this, Jamie accepts that people have the right to do whatever they wish with their body.

The movie star reflected: "I’m not proselytising to them. I would never say a word. I would never say to someone: what have you done? All I know is that it is a never-ending cycle. That, I know. Once you start, you can’t stop. But it’s not my job to give my opinion; it’s none of my business."

Earlier this year, Jamie revealed that she had plastic surgery at the age of 25, after her appearance was criticised during a movie shoot.

The actress was warned by a cinematographer that her eyes were "baggy" and so she decided to go under the knife.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Jamie explained: "For him to say that was very embarrassing. As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery."

However, Jamie quickly regretted her decision to have cosmetic surgery.

The film star said: "I’ve become a really public advocate to say to women: ‘You’re gorgeous and you’re perfect the way you are.' It was not a good thing for me to do."