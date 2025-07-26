Jamie Lee Curtis felt "tremendous maternal care" for Lindsay Lohan after they starred together in Freaky Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis has heaped praise on Lindsay Lohan

The 66-year-old actress starred alongside Lindsay, 39, in the 2003 comedy movie, and Jamie admits that she developed a close bond with her co-star at the time.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I felt tremendous maternal care for Lindsay after the first movie, and continued to feel that.

"When she’d come to Los Angeles, I would see her. She and I have remained friends, and now we’re sort of colleagues. I feel less maternal towards her because she’s a mommy now herself and doesn’t need my maternal care, and has, obviously, a mom – Dina’s a terrific grandma."

Jamie insists that Lindsay doesn't need any life advice from her.

The actress said: "I’m bossy, very bossy, but I try to mind my own business. She doesn’t need my advice. She’s a fully functioning, smart woman, creative person. Privately, she’s asked me questions, but nothing that’s more than an older friend you might ask."

Jamie and Lindsay have reunited to star Freakier Friday, the sequel to their 2003 movie, and Lindsay recently claimed that she's now "wiser" and more "settled" than ever before.

The actress told People: "I’m at ease in my life because I’ve lived, I feel like, such a long life at such a young age. I feel wiser now and very settled. I’ve become such a positive person. It annoys my husband sometimes. He’s like, 'You have to see the real s***.' I don’t have to, though! I’m going to think of the positive side."

Jamie, meanwhile, feels like she can "trust" her younger co-star.

The veteran film star said: "I know I can trust her. I can’t say that about a lot of people.

"I do know that if I tell her something, it’s gonna stay with her. We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet. So the truth of our experience together, it belies all of the kind of showbizzy stuff. We connected, and we really stayed connected. And that is special and rare for me."