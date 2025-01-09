Jamie Lee Curtis fought back tears as she learned of the Californian fires.

The 66-year-old actress lives in Pacific Palisades - where more than 2,000 properties have been destroyed or damaged in just a matter of days - but had made the trip to New York City for a live television interview on Wednesday (08.01.25) when she heard that the atrocity had started to unfold.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she said: "I’m literally just about to cry. As you know where I live is on fire right now. Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s [bleep] gnarly, you guys.

"It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California.

"Obviously, there have been horrific fires in many places [but] this is literally where I live."

The 'My Girl' star - who has Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34, with her husband Christopher Guest - described the whole tragedy as a "really awful situation" and then turned to the studio audience to beg them to help the situation in whatever way they are able to do so.

She said: "It’s a really awful situation.

"Do anything you can. Anything in your community to help people. Whether you need it or not now, you will need it. Give blood, donate, whatever you can do."

Just hours before her appearance, the 'Freaky Friday' actress took to Instagram to reassure fans that her family were safe but was concerned for the wellbeing of her friends.

She said: "My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well."

On Wednesday, it emerged that hundreds of homes had been destroyed including those belonging to former 'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, acting partners Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, as well as a mansion belonging to 'Scary Movie' actress Anna Faris.

Five civilian deaths were also reported in one of the three largest wildfires ravaging LA.