Jamie Lee Curtis has returned to her home following the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 66-year-old actress has revealed via social media that her property in Pacific Palisades has managed to survive the "terrible, terrifying and horrific" wildfires.

Alongside a video of a bluebird drinking from a bowl in her garden, Jamie said on Instagram: "We made it back to our intact house.

"As we were leaving and thanking the security teams and local boys, this beautiful bluebird reminder of the nature and wildlife that live among us in our canyon was surviving in the midst of this terrible, terrifying and horrific wildfire that has taken so much, so violently."

Jamie previously described the situation in Los Angeles as a "catastrophe".

The actress said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "As you know, where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning.

"I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts and it's f****** gnarly, you guys. It's just a catastrophe in southern California.

"Everything: the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it's a really awful situation."

Jamie also urged viewers to lend their support to people affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The actress - who has already donated $1 million to the fire recovery efforts - said: "It's a really awful situation. I am, you know, obviously going to go home first thing tomorrow and be with my family and try to help my friends.

"But it is - just so I can tell you, if you know anybody on the west coast or not, the American red cross, support them."