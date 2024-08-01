Jamie Lee Curtis has made a brutal dig at the Marvel Cinematic Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Oscar-winning actress is unimpressed by the comic book movie franchise - which will kick off Phase 6 with the release of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' - and had a dismissive reply when asked about the film series.

Asked at San Diego Comic-Con if she knows what phase the MCU is currently in, she told MTV: “Bad.”

Her 'Borderlands' co-star James McAvoy laughed: “Hey Marvel, she just terminated you."

But the 'Halloween' actress wasn't the only star who hadn't grasped the current status of the franchise.

Ema Hovarth guessed: "A transitional phase".

And Mackenzie Davis replied: "Death."

But both James and 'Dexter: Original Sin' star Christian Slater knew the right answer.

This isn't the first time Jamie has taken a swipe at Marvel, having previously compared 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' unfavourably to her own movie 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in 2022: “Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster? Is this one of those Internet feuds?(sic)"

She later wrote of her own film: “MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.

"“COMPETITIVE? F*** YES. I wasn’t head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks.(sic)"