Jamie Lee Curtis finds it "crazy" that Lindsay Lohan is now an adult.

Jamie Lee Curtis has reunited with Lindsay Lohan for Freaky Friday 2

The 65-year-old actress starred alongside Lindsay, now 36, - who is married to Bader Shammas and has Luai, 13 months, with him - in the 2004 Disney bodyswap comedy 'Freaky Friday' and now that the pair have reunited for a sequel, she has admitted that that it is "insane" to think how her on-screen daughter is now grown up.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "She's grown up. She's had a baby of her own… She's 38 years old. I mean, how crazy is that? She was 15 when we made the movie. I mean, it's insane."

The 'My Girl' star noted that she and Lindsay "fell right back" into playing mother and daughter on set and explained that the project has only come to fruition because of the "huge fan base" that the first movie has.

She said: "Lindsay and I fell right back into it, she's a mommy now, I'm a grandma. I'm not a real grandma, but I play a grandma in the movie. It has a huge fanbase. The reason we made the movie is because I went around the world for 'Halloween' and I came back and called [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and said 'Bob, everywhere I went in the world, all they really wanted to know if there was going to be a sequel to 'Freaky Friday', and guess what? It's happening!"

In 'Freaky Friday' - which was a remake of the 1978 film starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris - Jamie Lee played psychologist Dr. Tess Coleman who switches places with her teenage daughter Anna (Lohan), who is an aspiring rock star who often clashes with her mother.

Following the success of the film, Lindsay went on to star in high school comedy 'Mean Girls', then 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' and 'Just My Luck' but endured a number of personal problems in the years that followed and only returned to the film scene in 2022 with 'Falling For Christmas'.