Jamie Lee Curtis has been "prepping to get out" of Hollywood.

The 66-year-old actress has confessed she worries about being cast aside by the movie industry in her later years just like her famous parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis so she's made sure she's got a retirement plan in place so she can "eave the party before I’m no longer invited".

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age.

"I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful."

She added of her plan: "I have been self-retiring for 30 years. I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited."

Curtis went on voice her opposition to famous women using cosmetic surgery, filters and AI in a bid to hang on to their youthful appearance.

She told the publication: "I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]. The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances.

"And it is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want. I’m not filtered right now.

"The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go: ‘Oh, well that looks better.’ But what’s better? Better is fake. And there are too many examples - I will not name them - but very recently we have had a big onslaught through media, many of those people."

Curtis previously admitted she's actually a lot like her actress mother Janet, who died in 2004, aged 77, but she believes her mom wouldn't have approved of how she "looked" in some of her film roles.

She told People: "I tried to do everything not to be my mother. And, of course, I'm very much like my mother in many, many, ways.

"My admiration for her has swelled as my disappointments have lessened. I know that my mother was so proud of me and and what I've achieved, that she respected my husband's work and was thrilled to be a grandma ...

"My mother's been gone a long time. And today I have a freedom to be myself that my mother's generation would never have allowed. My mother would've been incredibly upset at Everything Everywhere All at Once and how I looked."