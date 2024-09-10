Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan "laughed a lot" and "cried a lot" on the set of 'Freakier Friday'.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan back in 2003

The 65-year-old actress reunited with Lindsay, 38, to shoot the upcoming fantasy comedy film, which is a direct sequel to their 2003 movie 'Freaky Friday', and Jamie has revealed that she relished the experience of working with Lindsay.

She told 'Extra': "[It was ] so fun. We just did it this summer… We came together for 42 days and just laughed a lot, cried a lot."

In the original movie, Jamie and Lindsay's characters have their bodies switched by a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie.

The Hollywood veteran is convinced that fans will love the new movie, too.

She shared: "It’s a four-way switch … so it was intense. We have these two young beautiful actors with us, so I think you guys are going to love it. It’s joyful, you know, it’s a movie that people love and people are going to love this."

Meanwhile, Jamie previously observed that Lindsay "had a lot on her plate" as a youngster.

The actress shot to international stardom as a child, appearing in the 1998 movie 'The Parent Trap' - but Jamie is thrilled that she's now "settling into a really happy domestic life".

Jamie told 'PEOPLE (The TV Show!)': "She is a great talent. And she's had a lot on her plate at a very young age.

"It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life."

Jamie is "just happy that she's happy", after previously struggling with drink and drug issues.

The 'Halloween' actress said: "We're in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me."