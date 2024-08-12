Jamie Lee Curtis was inspired by Disney as a child.

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of many stars to be named a Disney Legend

The 65-year-old actress was one of a slew of names honoured as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo on Sunday (11.08.24) and gave a musical speech that was, in part, a reflection of her memories of growing up with the music of House of Mouse as she quoted her favourite song.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was just in the moment and in the moment I was gonna recite the lyrics to the song of the 'Carousel of Progress', which was written by the Sherman Brothers - Disney legends themselves. The 'Carousel of Progress' blew my mind as a little kid.

"Today, we would look at that animatronic stuff, and it's a little rough, but the song is like an [earworm], it gets in your head.

The Oscar-winning star made her name in the horror genre before moving on to dramas like 'My Girl' in the 1990s and then starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in Disney's 2003 remake of 'Freaky Friday' and will appear in the sequel next year.

The 'Scream Queens' actress was inducted into the Disney hall of fame organisation by her on-screen daughter Lindsay, 38, and fellow Academy Award-winner Jodie Foster, who starred alongside Barbara Harris in the 1978 version of the body swap comedy.

Lindsay said: "The magic of Jamie Lee Curtis is that she is timeless. I feel so blessed to have Jamie as a friend in my life, and lucky to work with a woman I love so much."

Amongst the other 13 inductees were 'Marvel' star Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford and 'The Simpsons' co-creator James L. Brooks, with the cartoon having become property of Disney when they purchased James L. Brooks.

Miley Cyrus became the youngest-ever recipient of the award at the age of 31 and teared up on reflection of her years starring in the sitcom 'Hannah Montana' for the network.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker launched her career playing a teenager who had a secret identity as a pop star in the Disney Channel juggernaut before she broke out as an artist in her own right and admitted that she is "proud" to have starred as the wig-wearing singer.

Speaking of her breakthrough role – which she played from 2006 until 2011 – she said: "I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else.

"A little bit of everything has changed, ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all.

"I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana."

At one point, she said: "In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"