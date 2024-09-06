Jamie-Lynn Sigler is "proud" of her son Beau for "coming out the other side" following a terrifying health crisis.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has opened up about her son's health crisis

'The Sopranos' star, 43, was left terrified after the 10 year old was admitted to hospital and spent 33 days in intensive care after being diagnosed with a rare inflammatory autoimmune disorder called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) - he has since been recovering at home and Jamie has now given an update on his condition.

She told PEOPLE: "[Beau is] doing really, really well. I'm proud of him, and he's coming out on the other side and so, for me as a mom, I'm doing a lot better, too. [We are] stepping into a little bit of normalcy again."

Jamie - who is also mum to second son Jack, six, with her husband Cutter Dykstra - has gone through her own health troubles over the years battling multiple sclerosis and she insists she's very open with her kids about medical problems.

She added to the outlet: "In general, I think between my own health and now, with particular things with my kids, it's always been really important for my family to have the confidence, knowledge and tools about what to do in case of emergency.

"We can have conversations with our kids about what to do, but in that moment of God forbid, an emergency, it feels like all those things can go out the window. Panic ensues, everybody gets nervous ... I'm proud of them [the boys]. I really do feel like they are well supported and loved, because we have an open dialogue about everything.

"I use the word 'empowered a lot because I want to give them the confidence to know themselves, their bodies, their situations, what they need, and that they can ask for help."

Jamie previously shared a moving video of Beau walking out of the hospital to a cheering crowd of family, friends, and staff.

Alongside the clip, Jamie posted on Instagram: "After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle. The rest of this story will be Beau's to tell, if he chooses to one day.

"Thank you to the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children's Hospital. The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don't have enough words.

"I'm in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise ... But, no offence ... I hope we never see you again. Thank you all for the love and prayers. They worked."