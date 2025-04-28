Jamie Oliver embarrasses his kids

Jamie Oliver's children are "super embarrassed" by him.

The 49-year-old chef - who has Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and River, eight, with wife Jools - is aware it isn't always easy for his kids having a parent in the public eye, but he's relieved his older daughters at least can "fully handle" the attention now.

He told People magazine: “Being the kids of Jamie Oliver, is also tricky. Depending on the kid and their personality, some of them are super embarrassed of me. They don't want me to pick them up from school, God forbid, say anything.

“I don't think being us is easy, and that I'm not complaining, I'm just saying it's, getting the balance.

“Just the attention of your dad being known, normally for the right reasons, is embarrassing when you're a teenage girl. But now I've got a 22 and a 23 year old and they fully handle it, they've got it down.”

Jamie is proud that all his children are confident cooks, and he's accepted their phases of embracing junk foods, knowing they will "come back" to his lessons eventually.

He said: “All of my kids have got a confidence with cooking. I've taught all of my kids how to cook: planting things, growing things, picking things, coming to the market, getting to know everyone in the market, having conversations with people, realising that naturally food is a delicious thing.

“When they start getting into 12, 13 years old, they start to go down the generic of all the predictable pizza, burger stuff — but they do come back.”

The 'Chef’s Table: Legends' star noted raising his brood hasn't been "easy" but he thinks he is a "good" dad, though reserves "most of the credit" for his wife.

He said: “I think it hasn't been easy, and we've had a few bumps here and there, but on the whole, so far, so good. And probably most of that credit should go to Jools, but I'd like to think I'm a good dad."

And Jamie is grateful that Jools has always been supportive of his career.

He added: “Jools gives me the freedom to be able to do the things that I do. And even the good things I do and the campaigny things that matter that I do, they're still self-indulgent, as in, they've got to take a proportion of my brain and my day and my week. So it's definitely a team effort.”