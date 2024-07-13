Jana Kramer and Allan Russell are married.

The Michigan-born ‘One Tree Hill’ actress and singer, 40, and Scottish former football coach, 43, tied the knot on Saturday (13.07.24) at the Carnell Estate in his homeland, they revealed in a series of updates on Instagram over the weekend.

They were joined by 35 of their closest family and friends, including Jana’s two children – daughter Jolie, eight, and son Jace, five – as well as Allan’s son Troy, 16, and their eight-month-old son Roman, 8 months.

Along with posting videos and shots of them preparing to get hitched on social media, Jana told People about their decision to marry: “I just knew that I wanted to marry him. We had talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace, so they can see that we’re married now.”

She added in a chat ahead of the nuptials: “I’ve also never been so excited to walk down the aisle to someone, and it didn’t need to be this big thing.

“It’s going to be very small and intimate and everything that we wanted.

“We’re getting married in Scotland, so the background is already stunning as it is.

“I just want to marry him, and I want my closest friends there. That’s all that truly matters to us and our family.”

Allan added Jana was “really respectful” towards his “heritage in Scotland”.

He also said he believed Jana “thoroughly” deserved a big day.

The couple got together after Allan messaged Jana on Instagram from England, where he was living at the time.

Jana said: “He was very sweet and very kind in his message, and we started to talk on WhatsApp.

“And then when I Googled him, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s really cute. I was like, ‘Maybe if he happens to ever be in the States, I’ll go out on a date with him’.”

They had their first date in Nashville around Christmas, 2022, and Allan said as soon as he met the actress he knew it was “game over” and they got engaged six months later.