Jana Kramer credits her music career to the success of 'One Tree Hill'.

Jana Kramer starred in the teen drama series

The 40-year-old country singer previously played Alex Dupre in the hit drama series, and Jana acknowledges that the TV show has changed the course of her life and career.

Jana - who starred on 'One Tree Hill' between 2009 and 2012 - told E! News: "I know the only reason I got a record deal was because I was on 'One Tree Hill'.

"I know that the only reason people came to the show because they're 'One Tree Hill'-ers. And I did gain some country fans that didn't watch the show, but primarily at any show, the loudest screams were my 'One Tree Hill' fans."

Despite her recent successes, Jana remains open to the idea of returning for a 'One Tree Hill' reboot.

She said: "I talked to Sophia [Bush] about it. They're gonna get their footing of the show but I think they're open to bringing back characters."

Jana admitted that she feels "ready" for the call about a reboot, if it ever arrives.

The singer explained: "For me, I love watching rebooted shows and then seeing old characters come back. I wanna know where they're at, what they've been up to. So, I hope I get the opportunity, it sounds like there's a window for that. I'm ready if it comes calling."

Earlier this year, Chad Michael Murray admitted that he'd love to see a 'One Tree Hill' reboot.

However, the 43-year-old actor - who played Lucas Scott in the teen drama series - doesn't know if he'll be part of the project.

He told E! News: "I want that show to happen. I don't know what will happen with me."