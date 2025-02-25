Jana Kramer regrets getting a boob job just to impress her ex-husband.

The 41-year-old actress was married to Mike Caussin from 2015 until 2021 - with whom she has Jolie, nine, and Jace, six, - but it fell apart when she alleged that he had been unfaithful to her on multiple occasions, and has now shared that she didn't go under the knife "solely" for herself.

Speaking on her 'Whine Down' podcast, she told her guest Kristen Brust: "I don't find it superficial at all in wanting to get a lift and so that you can have that confidence.

"You don't need that... if it's something that you want to maybe for yourself, that's okay.

"My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don't know if I solely did it for me. And I think that's what I could say would be my biggest piece of advice is it has to be one hundred percent for you.

"I was in a marriage that a husband was cheating all the time, and I would see the women that he was cheating with, and I'm like, ‘I look nothing like them."

The former 'One Tree Hill' star thought she could stop her husband from being unfaithful towards her and would perhaps find her more attractive.

She said: "So when I was presented with it, I thought about it for a while, like, ‘Maybe if I had bigger boobs, he wouldn't cheat, or he'd find me sexier or something like that.

"I got to a place where I think it was for me."

Jana was initially married to Michael Gambino for a matter of months in 2004, then to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 until 2011 and is now married to Allan Russell, with whom she has Roman, 16 months.

She added: "After the two kids, they just sagged really bad, and so, certain things just didn't go back to looking the same. So people would look at them and be like, 'oh my goodness,' and so I felt gross. Obviously, I loved it. I had a lot of fun with them post-divorce."