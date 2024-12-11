Jana Kramer's husband Allan Russell would go "Tommy Lee on everyone" if she ever did sex scenes.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star's spouse admits he wouldn't be able to handle himself if his other half had to perform intimate scenes onscreen.

Speaking to his wife on the 'Whine Down' podcast this week, he said: “There's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that.

“Never.”

The couple - who got married in July and have 13-month-old son Roman together - were discussing a wild sex scene in the hit series 'Yellowstone'.

Jana suggested: “What if Taylor Sheridan ['Yellowstone' creator] has me audition and I book a role where I have to have that scene?”

To which, Allan responded: “Then I will go Tommy Lee on everyone. I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, ‘You need to change that scene. Well, this for the good of your health, you need to change this scene.’”

Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy infamously trashed Pamela Anderson's trailer, put his fist through a cabinet, and drove his car into the makeup trailer after he found out about her onscreen kiss with her 'Baywatch' co-star David Chokachi.

Despite not being an actor himself, Scottish soccer player Allan doesn't believe sex scenes are healthy for a marriage.

He persisted: “No. I wouldn't let you do that scene. No.

“That's not good for a marriage, that type of role. It's not. Especially [as] a man who's not in the acting world, it's difficult, therefore that's my opinion based on, I'm not in that world. You can keep smiling and laughing if you want. But let's flip it. Let's flip it because we always do that.”

But it turns out the couple disagree, as Jana wouldn't take issue if Allan was an actor and was asked to film a raunchy scene, though she does admit they can be “so uncomfortable” to film.

Jana - who had been married three times before tying the knot with Allan and has daughter Jolie, eight, and six-year-old son Jace with ex-spouse Mike Caussin - said: “I've dated actors before that have had to do sex scenes.

“It’s literally the most uncomfortable thing ever. Like when I'm giving Turtle a hand job on Entourage, it's so uncomfortable. I'm literally taking my hand and rubbing his leg. The motion of it — it's the most uncomfortable — it's not sexy.”

Other times the 41-year-old actress has gotten intimate at work include with Stephen Colletti in 'One Tree Hill' and Austin Nichols in 'Gaslit By My Husband'.

Allan reacted: “I don't care. I don't care. If you're locking eyes with another man and you're f****** naked…”

Jana insists she was "never fully naked" for the scenes, making her husband cringe: “You don't need to remind me.

Stop bringing these things up.”