Jane Fonda wears a flannel nightgown to bed as she’s not trying to impress any men

The 87‑year‑old actress made the admission in an interview on her style, saying her bedtime choice was now her go‑to choice after ending her last relationship.

She told The Times about how she now opts for comfort and simplicity in her night-time wardrobe, revealing about what it consists of: “A flannel nightgown – because I’m single.”

Jane first tied the knot with French filmmaker Roger Vadim, 19 years her senior, in 1965.

During their eight‑year marriage, they lived in Paris and had a daughter, Vanessa.

She then married activist Tom Hayden in 1973, with whom she had a son, Troy Garity.

In 1991, she began a 10‑year marriage to CNN founder Ted Turner.

Jane later dated record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until their split in 2017.

She added in her chat about her style her yoga pants are her most “treasured” item of clothing “because they are easy to put on and take off and they’re comfortable”.

When asked to sum up her style, Jane used just one word: “Simple!”

But she noted she has begun wearing more vibrant colours since embracing her natural grey hair.

“Since my hair has gone grey, I wear more colour, including yellow and green,” she said.

Jane added: “Even I can look good in those colours, and not a lot of people can say that.”

Jane debuted her grey hair on stage at the 2020 Academy Awards, where she presented Best Picture with a striking pixie cut.

She wore a recycled crimson beaded gown by Elie Saab – originally from the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 – when she arrived on the red carpet.

Her longtime colourist, Jack Martin, told People Jane came to him with a clear vision, saying: “She showed me her inspiration and immediately decided that I was the guy for the job.”

He described her transformation to “icy silver blonde” as fearless, noting the process took seven hours. “If you meet Ms Fonda in person, you’ll witness her strong personality and her simplicity at the same time,” he said.

Jack added: “She is someone who is very far from being nervous about a hair makeover… she’s the kind of person who is not afraid of change.”