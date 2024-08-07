Janet Jackson is set to begin her Las Vegas residency within months.

The 58-year-old singer has agreed to perform a series of concerts at Resorts World Las Vegas, starting around the holiday season, and Janet believes it's the "perfect setting for this new chapter".

Mo Elmasri, her manager, told DailyMail.com: "We are thrilled to announce Janet's upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances.

"The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter.

"Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way."

Meanwhile, Janet recently opened up about her musical inspirations, including her famous family.

The chart-topping star - who is the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family - said on 'Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin': "I have to exclude family because obviously that spoke to me first, seeing my brothers, my sisters, my cousin Stevie [Wonder] - seeing him perform was a huge inspiration ...

"My brothers would often take me with them when they would go to concerts, and I remember seeing Earth, Wind and Fire as a kid - just unforgettable.

"I'll never forget that. Really blew me away, the musicianship, and then the body of work. I absolutely loved it."

Janet also revealed how Prince has influenced her music career.

She shared: "I remember seeing Prince when I was in my early, early, early, early 20s.

"He did some songs that I wasn't that familiar with and didn't do songs that I was familiar with, and I thought, 'If I ever perform on this level, I don't want to do that. I want to at least do songs that people are familiar with, for sure'."