Janet Jackson in talks for Las Vegas residency

The 58-year-old singer has been in talks with Resorts World and is in the final stages of signing a deal for a new series of shows that will kick off in December, TMZ reports.

Janet was also reportedly offered a residency in London but chose Las Vegas instead because it was more lucrative.

The star's last residency in Vegas was 'Metamorphosis' at Park MGM in 2019.

Meanwhile, Janet recently opened up about her musical inspirations, including her famous family.

She said: "I have to exclude family because obviously that spoke to me first, seeing my brothers, my sisters, my cousin Stevie [Wonder] - seeing him perform was a huge inspiration ...

"My brothers would often take me with them when they would go to concerts, and I remember seeing Earth, Wind and Fire as a kid - just unforgettable.

"I'll never forget that. Really blew me away, the musicianship, and then the body of work. I absolutely loved it."

She went on to reveal seeing Prince perform also informed her decisions as a pop star, adding: "I remember seeing Prince when I was in my early, early, early, early 20s.

"He did some songs that I wasn't that familiar with and didn't do songs that I was familiar with, and I thought, 'If I ever perform on this level, I don't want to do that. I want to at least do songs that people are familiar with, for sure'."