Jared Leto has found his missing Oscar

The 52-year-old movie star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2013 movie 'Dallas Buyers Club' and the trophy went missing during a house move back in 2018 but he's now revealed the shiny statuette is back in his possession.

In a post on Instagram, Jared shared a picture of himself holding up the prize and wrote: "Found my Oscar."

Jared previously admitted the Oscar was missing back in 2021 when he confessed he hadn't seen it in three years and suspected it disappeared during a house move in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', he explained: "You know, I found out that it’s been missing for, like three years, and I didn’t know that.

"I don’t think anyone wanted to tell me. But I had moved houses in L.A. and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared.

"So at this time, it could be somewhere but everyone's searched for it high and low and you know I hope it's in good hands wherever it is, but, you know, we haven't seen it for quite some time."

Host James Corden then asked Jared if he thought someone else had the Oscar and the actor replied: "I think it's a possibility. It's not the sort of thing someone accidentally throws in the trash. I hope someone is caring for it."

Jared added: "I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people. I didn’t see it half the night. The thing’s beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It’s nice to share it, so hopefully someone’s taking good care of it."

Other stars who previously claim to have lost their Oscars include Angelina Jolie - who won Best Supporting Actress for 1999 movie 'Girl, Interrupted'.

She claimed to have given the trophy to her mother Marcheline Bertrand, but she was unable to find the prize after her death in 2007.

Matt Damon - who won Best Original Screenplay for 'Good Will Hunting' - also claimed to have lost his Oscar in a flood at his home in New York.

According to the Daily Express newspaper, Matt explained: "I know it ended up at my apartment in New York, but unfortunately, we had a flood when one of the sprinklers went off when my wife and I were out of town and that was the last I saw of it."