Jason Kelce defends new business venture

The NFL star siblings have launched their own cereal with General Mills calls "The Kelce Mix" - which combines Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs into one bowl - and Jason hit back at criticism that it is unhealthy.

Former food and pharmaceutical consultant Calley Means said on X: "Athletes should stop sponsoring food that destroys kids’ metabolic health. Some things are more important than money."

However, Jason, 36 - who has three children with wife Kylie Kelce - responded: "I grew up on these products Calley, and I was a perfectly healthy fit child, because I enjoyed them in moderation and when on the go for quick meals when both my parents didn’t have time to cook.

"I appreciate you spreading information on what is healthy for people and kids, and I take the obesity epidemic as a country and for kids seriously. But there is also room to eat cereal and ice cream and candy in the right quantities in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle."

Meanwhile, Jason previously revealed he has lost 20 pounds since retiring from football in March.

He told GQ: "Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now. It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better."