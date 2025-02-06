Jason Kelce struggles to get his children to try new things.

The 37-year-old star - who has daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and 23-month-old Bennett with his wife Kylie - retired from the NFL last year and recalled that his father Ed would have him trying out a range of different sports in his childhood but his own kids think he is a "bad dad" if he does the same.

Speaking on his 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "I keep trying to get my kids to ... go and do stuff, because I feel like that’s how I overcame [fears], you just go and do it and you’re like, ‘Oh, that isn’t that bad.

"My kids won’t do it.

"It doesn’t work for my kids, though, they act like I’m being a bad dad by forcing them to do stuff they don’t want to do. That's part of being a dad."

Jason and his family have been propelled into the global spotlight since his brother and fellow footballer Travis Kelce started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift in 2023.

Travis repsonded: "I respect it."

But Jason revealed: "Kylie doesn't! She’s like, ‘I have to deal with it.’ I’m like, ‘They’ll be fine. Trust me. "Ed Kelce did this to me. It’ll be good. I’m just gonna spin this little teapot around.."

Towards the end of last year, Kylie revealed on social media that she and Jason are expecting their fourth child together.

Alongside a picture of her three daughters, she wrote on her Instagram: "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page."