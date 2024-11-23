Kylie Kelce is pregnant.

The 32-year-old star already has Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and 21-month-old Bennett with retired NFL star Jason Kelce, 37, and took to social media on Friday (22.11.24) night to reveal that she is expecting again.

Alongside a picture of her three daughters, she wrote on Instagram: "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page."

Jason - who married Kylie in 2018 - previously admitted that he and his wife had discussed the idea of having more children, but insisted that the choice lay entirely with her.

He told People: "It's not my decision. We’ve talked about, before having kids, having certain numbers but I think whatever Kylie's comfortable with. We'll figure it out."

Prior to that, Kylie - who herself has become famous since her brother-in-law Travis Kelce started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - noted that she and Jason "lucked out" in having three daughters but alluded to the possibility of having more babies as she admitted to having held onto various items of clothing in case a fourth baby were to come along.

She told The New Yorker: "We lucked out because we had three girls. We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs. Sometimes they’ll get stained or start to unravel at the edges because kids wear them a million times and you wash them a million times. The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth. It is the best investment, and they have the best, best sales!"