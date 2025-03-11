Jason Momoa unashamedly chased the job of playing anti-hero Lobo for DC by sending a foul-mouthed text message.

The actor, 45, known for his portrayal of Aquaman, reached out to movie bosses about playing the seemingly invincible bounty hunter after learning of James Gunn and Peter Safran's appointments as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Jason reached out to James with the succinct message: "F****** LOBO."

James, 58, commemorated the anniversary of Lobo's debut in DC Comics by sharing a screenshot of Jason's text on his social media account.

He said: “On the anniversary of Lobo, I can't help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter and I were the heads of DC Studios – the day Jason and I first discussed him joining the DC Universe as Lobo.

"I've loved watching Jason bring him to life and can't wait to share that with all of you."

Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter from the planet Czarnia, is renowned for his superhuman strength and invulnerability. Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in the 1980s, the character is set to make his cinematic debut in the upcoming film 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie features Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the titular Supergirl, alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

The storyline is adapted from the work of writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely and the film is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's initiative to reboot the DC Universe, following the announcement of 'Superman', scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, starring David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is slated to premiere on June 26, 2026.

Jason has previously expressed his enthusiasm for the Lobo character, describing it as his "perfect role".

In December, he shared a screenshot on his Instagram from a 2023 Fandango interview, stating: "If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*** yeah.'"

In addition to 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', Jason's forthcoming projects include the animated 'Animal Friends', the Julian Schnabel-directed drama 'In the Hand of Dante' and 'A Minecraft Movie', co-starring Jack Black and Danielle Brooks, set to be released on April 4.