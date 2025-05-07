Jason Ritter found it "weird" when his late father's voice suddenly appeared on television.

The 45-year-old actor is the son of John Ritter - who died suddenly at the age of 54 as a result of a misdiagnosed thoracic aortic dissection - and Nancy Morgan, and recalled fixing a "fuzzy" television set when his dad's guest appearance in an episode of 'King of the Hill' was coincidentally on the air.

He told People: "There have been a couple of times.

"There was a time where I was in a trailer and I was trying to get this TV to work, and it was all kind of fuzzy, and the only channel that worked was playing a 'King of the Hill' episode, and it was my dad’s voice, and I hadn’t known that he had done that. And all of a sudden it was weird to hear his voice coming from this character. So I watched it.

"From 'The Waltons' to 'Mary Tyler Moore', he was bouncing all over. 'Hawaii Five-O.' 'M.A.S.H'. — he has a great episode on that. It’s fun to see."

Jason has carved out a successful acting career himself over the years and is best known for his roles in series such as ' Joan of Arcadia ' and 'Gravity Falls' but previously admitted that his first foray into show business was completely as a result of his parents.

Speaking on the 'Jess Cagle Show', she said: "As a little kid, when I was maybe six or something like that, my dad was doing this cartoon called 'The Real Story of O Christmas Tree'.

"I will say, without any hesitation, this was like a full-on nepotism hire. I will admit that. He for sure got me the job. I did try to stay away from that later.

"I got to play Little Acorn in 'The Real Story of O Christmas Tree', and he played my Uncle Piney. It was funny because, as I grew up and I found that recording again, I went, 'Oh, they must have sped up my voice to make it that high.' Both my mom and dad were like, 'No, no. That was, yeah... It was pretty high. Jason, that was your voice."