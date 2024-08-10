Jason Kelce has "always tried to support" his brother Travis.

Jason Kelce has always tried to support his younger brother Travis

The 36-year-old retired footballer played for the Philadelphia Eagles during his 13-year career whilst his younger brother Travis - who is currently dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - is part of the Kansas City Chiefs and noted that even though it was logistically "hard" at times, the pair of them were always cheering each other on.

Speaking on the 'Green Light with Chris Long' podcast, he said: "It's funny because like, obviously, we lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago. Nobody for the first 11 years of my career cared that I went to Chiefs games and wore Chiefs gear.

"And then like after that, the next year they're like, ‘Why are you wearing Chiefs gear?’ I've been doing this ever since my brother has been [in Kansas City].

"I think we've always, you know, tried to support each other when we can. When you're both are playing, it's hard to find the time."

The Kelce family have become celebrities ever since Travis, 34, struck up a relationship with 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker Taylor, also 34, and matriarch Donna recently revealed that she and her former husband Ed Kelce would worry about money while bringing their children up to have a career in sport.

She told UsWeekly: "Jason and Travis were very active, and if we wanted any sanity in the household at all, we knew we had to keep them extremely busy. "There’s always a thought of, ‘Financially, can we handle it?’ And maybe [we] scrimp and save on some other issues. “Like maybe not have the best house on the street, not have the best car."