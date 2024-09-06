Jax Taylor doesn't blame Brittany Cartwright for seeking a divorce.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in 2019

The 45-year-old TV star and Brittany, 35, announced their split earlier this year, and Jax has now confessed that he can understand why she wanted to end their marriage.

He said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "Unfortunately, she's had enough. And I don't blame her at all. I mean, I can't believe she's been with me this long as it is. That we stayed, to be honest."

Despite this, Jax was still caught off-guard when Brittany decided to leave him.

The reality star - who has Cruz, three, with Brittany - said: "When she decided to leave, I was kind of in shock. I shouldn't have been in shock, but I was in shock."

Jax conceded that he's been through a "really, really rough" time since his split from Brittany.

He added: "Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is."

Brittany and Jax announced their split earlier this year - but she subsequently admitted that a reconciliation remained possible.

Brittany told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."

Brittany feels she doesn't need Jax in order to thrive.

The TV star revealed that she was feeling "really strong" and that she was financially independent, too.

Brittany said: "I feel really strong.

"At the beginning, I was freaking out. I came to Los Angeles for Jax and we moved in together immediately, so I’ve never been here by myself. But now I have my own friends and my own money."