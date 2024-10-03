Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have already figured out custody arrangements for their son.

Jax Taylor made 'errors' in his divorce response

The former couple split earlier this year but confusion was sparked last week when the 'Valley' star made "errors" in his response to his estranged wife's divorce petition, in which she had requested primary custody of three-year-old Cruz.

A spokesperson for the 45-year-old reality star insisted the mistakes in Jax's forms will be corrected but they don't have any impact on the arrangements for his little boy as he and Brittany had already discussed what they planned to do.

His representative told People magazine: "Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern.

"While Jax made errors in filing out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those errors will be amended without delay.”

The "errors" included Jax incorrectly stating he and Brittany were not legally married and mistakes in the timeline of their relationship. He also ticked a box marked 'other' when it came to determining child support, leading to confusion.

Jax recently admitted he was "in shock" when Brittany called time on their marriage, but he can understand why she had "had enough".

He said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "Unfortunately, she's had enough. And I don't blame her at all. I mean, I can't believe she's been with me this long as it is. That we stayed, to be honest...

"When she decided to leave, I was kind of in shock. I shouldn't have been in shock, but I was in shock."

Jax conceded that he's been through a "really, really rough" time since his split from Brittany.

He added: "Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is."