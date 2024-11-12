Brittany Cartwright doesn't think Jax Taylor changed "at all" during his spell in rehab.

Jax Taylor spent time in rehab earlier this year

The 45-year-old reality star spent time at a mental health facility earlier this year, but Brittany doesn't feel it's had any impact on him and she doubts whether he even has the capacity to change.

Brittany, 35 - who has Cruz, three, with her estranged husband - said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "I don’t feel like he changed at all in those 30 days. And the reason, I mean, I’m sure it’ll be on the show as well, but, you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab.

"So, for me, I was just noticing like, this is just going to be constant. Like, if you’re in therapy seven hours a day, and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out? And send me rage texts? Then you’re obviously not ever gonna change."

Brittany and Jax announced their split earlier this year.

Although Brittany subsequently admitted that a reconciliation remained possible, she confessed to being tired of "cleaning up Jax’s messes".

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who filed for a divorce from Jax in August - told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."