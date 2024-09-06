Jax Taylor "needed" to spend time at a mental health facility.

Jax Taylor has opened up about his mental health journey

The 45-year-old TV star recently revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), after attending a treatment centre in late July.

Speaking on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast, Jax shared: "It was a very, very scary step for me, but it really needed to happen. It’s something I’ve been holding onto for many, many years.

"I’ve known for years that there’s been something wrong but I just didn’t want to know. During my stay, I found out a lot about myself. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder."

Jax was initially resistant to the idea of seeking treatment.

He said: "When I got there, I f****** hated it. Then I just let myself [take it all in] and then I loved it. I didn’t want to f****** leave. I really, really didn’t. I was so sad leaving. I was crying.

"I’m like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ I was scared to leave those front doors because I had structure every day."

Jax actually announced news of his diagnosis via a social media post.

The reality TV star - who has Cruz, three, with Brittany Cartwright - wrote on Instagram: "A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD. It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it. (sic)"