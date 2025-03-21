Jax Taylor was a "very late bloomer" when it came to sex.

The 45-year-old reality star did not get intimate with anyone until he was right at the end of his teenage years, and explained that he grew up in a "very conservative neighbourhood" where he recalled his friends were all like those depicted in the 1999 comedy film 'American Pie'.

Speaking on his 'In the Mind of a Man' podcast, he said: "I grew up in a very conservative neighbourhood.I don't even think I had the sex talk with my dad... I also was a very late bloomer.

"['American Pie'] was my neighborhood. Very [much like] my friends. People left their doors open. It was just nothing went wrong.

"Sex wasn’t really a big thing then. I didn’t lose my virginity until I was 19."

Jax - who was married to his 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Brittany Cartwright from 2019 until 2024 and has three-year-old son Cruz with her - was speaking with sex therapist Dr. Emily Morse on the new episode of his podcast, and recalled that even his approach to dating has changed in recent times.

He said: "Because I was invincible when I go on dates, I have everything to talk about. I'm the life of the party. Now I'm taking the back seat and all that. I'm scared because I feel like I'm not gonna be as fun or interesting."

Just days ago, Jax - who has been open about his substance abuse issues in the past - admitted that he could possibly have had something of a "sex addiction" but really he was just "masking" other issues with drugs and alcohol.

PodcastOne's 'The Adam and Dr. Drew Show', he said: "I think I dabbled in it [sex addiction] a little bit. I'm not in recovery for that, no. I'm just kind of sticking with the substance abuse right now and trying to figure that out. Maybe we'll branch into that later. I'm

trying to fix one problem before I get to the other problems. I'm trying to patch it.

"And to me, to be honest with you, I think I have some other deep rooted issues. I personally don't think alcohol and drugs were the problem.

"I was just masking my issues with the drugs and alcohol. I don't think I have an alcohol problem, but I do have a substance problem, but they go hand in hand, so I had to quit both."."