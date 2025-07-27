Jax Taylor has terminated his affiliation with his Los Angeles bar.

Jax Taylor is focusing on his sobriety

The 46-year-old reality TV star - who has been open about his addiction struggles in recent months - has ended his affiliation with Jax’s Studio City, following his recent exit from The Valley.

A spokesperson for Jax told Us Weekly that he's made "a carefully considered and necessary step to prioritise his sobriety and mental health".

The news was confirmed shortly after TMZ observed that Jax's name had been removed from the marquee signage at the Studio City bar.

Jax - who spent time in rehab in 2024, amid struggles with addiction - announced that he was leaving The Valley earlier this month.

The reality star explained at the time that he intended to focus his attention on his sobriety, mental health, and coparenting.

Jax - who has Cruz, four, with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright - told Us Weekly: "After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley. Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz."

Despite this, Jax subsequently suggested that he could return to The Valley at some point in the future.

The TV star - who has been married to Brittany since 2019 - explained that he was simply taking "a pause" from the show.

He said on his In the Mind of Jax Taylor podcast: "Myself, my team [and] the producers got together [and] we decided to take a break from season three. This is not goodbye. This is kind of just a pause on things. The more I talked about it with everybody, it just didn’t seem to make a lot of sense [to] me."

Season two of The Valley explored Jax's acrimonious split from Brittany Cartwright and the reality star hopes to "heal" during his time off-screen.

Jax said: "We get past a lot of stuff after filming and then we have to relive it again. You know when the show comes on, so that kind of never allows the wound to technically heal because now the scab keeps getting ripped open."