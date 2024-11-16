Jax Taylor "hit the bottom of the barrel" when Brittany Cartwright was flirting with one of his friends.

Jax Taylor has opened up about his split from Brittany Cartwright

The 45-year-old star has admitted to feeling devastated when he learned that Brittany, his estranged wife, was texting with his friend Julian.

Jax - who married Brittany in 2019 - said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "We were sitting in my house, and her phone was on the coffee table. And a message popped up, and I looked at it, and it was a simple message from Julian.

"But it was at night, and it was just a very weird message, and I called her on it. I caught her in a couple of lies, and then I got it out of her an hour into the conversation. She finally broke and told me."

Jax felt particularly hurt when he discovered that Brittany, 35 - who filed for a divorce earlier this year - was flirting with one of his friends.

He said: "I don’t think I would have been bothered by it if it was somebody else that I didn’t know. There was a whole five or six months where I wasn’t seeing anybody, but this was going on."

Jax admitted he "went crazy" when he discovered that the duo were sending flirty photos to each other.

He said: "I lost it. That was where I hit the bottom of the barrel. That's where I saw red. I kind of had an out of body experience, I'm not gonna lie to you. I went crazy."

Jax actually wants his estranged wife to find happiness. However, he hopes it's not with one of his own friends.

The reality TV star said: "I want her to meet somebody, just not somebody I know."