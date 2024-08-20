Jax Taylor will be "heading back home later this week" after spending time in a mental health facility.

Jax Taylor is set to leave the facility

The 45-year-old reality TV star is set to exit the in-patient treatment centre he checked into in late July, and Jax is now looking forward to spending some quality time with his three-year-old son, Cruz.

A rep for the star told PEOPLE: "Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week.

"It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son."

Jax is also set to return to filming 'The Valley', which began production on season two of the show earlier this year.

Jax recently revealed that he was "working on getting better" for the sake of his son.

The TV star confirmed that he took the decision to check into a mental health facility for the sake of Cruz.

Alongside a photo of his son, Jax - who has Cruz with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright - wrote on Instagram: "Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you (sic)"

In July, the 'Valley' star checked into an in-patient facility for care and support.

His representative admitted that it was a "particularly sensitive time for him and his family".

The rep said in a statement at the time: "Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.

"He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."