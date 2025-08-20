Jay Cutler has insisted Kristin Cavallari's claim she never received "a penny" from their divorce is "very untrue".

Jay Cutler has hit back at Kristin Cavallari

The 42-year-old sportsman has hit out at his ex-wife - who he split from in 2020 - over her recent statements about the terms of their separation and insisted it was "reckless" and "borderline slander" to suggest she hadn't seen any of his fortune.

Speaking on his own Take It Outside podcast, Jay - who was once the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL - said:“Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny,’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids.

“You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years. So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer and then you go to court and there’s a judge.”

Jay insisted there is “not a judge in the state of Tennessee” that would have signed an agreement that let him “keep every single dollar” he made throughout their marriage, noting Kristin's company, Uncommon James was a "marital asset" because the former Laguna Beach star funded it during their relationship.

He added: “I think it’s reckless. I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got. It’s insanity.

"It’s completely false, completely untrue. It is, it just is. I’ve got a divorce decree. I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge — it’s, like, 67 pages — it says the number breakdown.”

Jay didn't want to "get into" a specific breakdown but promised it was "definitely not zero" and “without a doubt” enough for Kristin - with whom he has Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and nine-year-old Saylor - to live comfortably on.

The former footballer admitted he felt the entire situation was "completely unnecessary", particularlythat he had to address it.

He added: "It gets to a point where it’s just untrue. Very untrue.”

Kristin made her finance claim in June.

Speaking on her series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Kristin said: "Our revenue is close to $50 million a year, but because I was obviously a WAG - athletes' wives and girlfriends, if you're not familiar - people love to say that everything I have in my life is because of my ex-husband, and that my ex-husband funded Uncommon James. But I am, to this day, 100 per cent owner, and I've never taken any outside funding."

The 38-year-old star added: "I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband. I didn't get any money from our divorce, so let's just clear that up."