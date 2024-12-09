Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000.

An amended court document was filed in a federal court on Sunday (08.12.24) and added the 55-year-old rap mogul - whose real name is Shawn Carter - to the original sexual assault lawsuit filed in October, which only listed Diddy, 51, as a defendant.

The alleged assault is claimed to have taken place after the MTV Music Awards in New York, and the anonymous female initially accused Diddy of drugging and rapping her, and now, the Roc Nation founder is facing the same allegations.

Jay-Z has reacted to the amendment and accused lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing Jane Doe, of "blackmail and fraud" and branded the allegations "so heinous in nature" that he would expect there to be a "criminal complaint" made against him, not a "civil" one.

In a fiery statement published via Roc Nation, Jay-Z began: “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Jay-Z called the lawyer a "deplorable human" and accused him of having a "pattern of these type of theatrics".

He went on: "This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I'm more than prepared to deal with your type.

"You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valour, you have neither honour nor dignity."

Jay-Z - who has three young children with his wife Beyonce - said his heart breaks for his brood who he and his spouse will be sitting down with to educate on “the cruelty and greed of people".

He penned: "My only heartbreak is for my family.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence.

"Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

Jay-Z also branded Buzbee an "ambulance chaser in a cheap suit".

He added: “My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honour.”

Diddy denied drugging and raping the 13-year-old girl and is currently in jail on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.