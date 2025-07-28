Jay Leno believes late-night talk shows are alienating viewers with their political stances.

Jay Leno thinks talk shows have got too political

The 75-year-old comic - who hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 until 2009 and again from 2010 to 2014 - was able to appeal to a "whole audience" by staying neutral with his humour and thinks hosts now have to accept they'll never gain universal appearl because they have to offer their opinions on the state of the world.

In an interview with The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the organisation's president and CEO David Trulio noted Jay's "balanced" approach to humour, and he replied: "I got hate letters saying, 'You and your Republican friends,' and another saying, ‘I hope you and your Democratic buddies are happy,' over the same joke.

“That’s how you get a whole audience. Now, you have to be content with half the audience, because you have to give your opinion.

"I knew Rodney [Dangerfield] 40 years, and I have no idea if he was a Democrat or Republican.

"We never discussed politics; we just discussed jokes. I like to think that people come to a comedy show to get away from the pressures of life. I love political humour, don’t get me wrong, but people wind up cosying too much to one side or the other.”

Jay believes presenters should use comedy to find common ground with all their potential viewers.

He said: "I don’t think anybody wants to hear a lecture. Why shoot for just half an audience? Why not try to get the whole?

"I like to bring people into the big picture. I don't understand why you would alienate one particular group. Or just don't do it at all. I'm not saying you have to throw your support [on one side]. But just do what’s funny."

Jay's comments came after CBS axed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, shortly after the network's parent company, Paramount Global, settled a $16 million lawsuit with US President Donald Trump after he alleged Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview was deceptively edited.

On his show, following the settlement, Stephen described the move as a "big, fat bribe" as Paramount awaits FDA approval for its merger with Skydance.

And the presenter has also questioned the network's statement that the move to end the show was a "purely a financial decision".

He asked: "How could it be purely be a financial decision if ‘The Late Show’ is No. 1 in ratings?”

Stephen has pledged to use the 10 months before the programme goes off air to speak "unvarnished truth to power".

He teased: "Folks, I’m gonna go ahead and say it: Cancel culture has gone to far. Over the weekend, it sunk in that they’re killing off our show.

"But they made one mistake: They left me alive. And now, for the next 10 months, the gloves are off.

"I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting right now.

“I don’t care for him. Doesn’t have the skillset to be president. Not a good fit, that’s all.”