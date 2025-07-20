Jeff Bezos didn’t make any of the VIPs at his wedding sign gagging contracts, one of his guests claims.

The Amazon founder billionaire, 61, and his partner Lauren Sanchez, 55, exchanged vows at the end ofd June during a weekend of celebrations held at a private venue in Venice.

And one of the couple’s guests, 44-year-old actress and podcast host Sara Foster has now spoken candidly about attending the lavish ceremony.

Sara, who is the daughter of music producer David Foster, revealed behind-the-scenes details of the three-day celebration in Italy during an episode of The World’s First Podcast, which she co-hosts with her sister Erin Foster.

She said: ”No one signed NDAs. No NDAs.”

Jeff and Lauren’s wedding, which took place on 27 June, brought together a guest list of more than 200 people, including some of the world’s most high-profile names.

Sara added the event felt far more intimate than the public had been led to believe.

She said: “There’s nothing – it’s so interesting how the optics were this over the top, you know, protesters… it’s just not, it’s not what it was.

“It actually felt very intimate.”

The ceremony, reported to have cost around $50 million, attracted global media attention and saw the presence of celebrities such as Mick Jagger, 80, Oprah Winfrey, 70, Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, Sydney Sweeney, 26, Jerry Seinfeld, 70, Orlando Bloom, 47, Jessica Alba, 43, Bill Gates, 68, Brooks Nader, 27, and Ivanka Trump, 42.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were also in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloé Kardashian, 40, Kendall Jenner, 28, Kylie Jenner, 27, and Kris Jenner, 68.

Sara addressed the criticism she received online after sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram. “Here’s the problem. You can’t say anything anymore without being attacked,” she said.

Sara added: “I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn’t. It didn’t.”

She also hinted at the discretion of some attendees.

Sara went on: “There were definitely a lot of people that were not photographed.

“I can’t. I mean, that’s, like, so lame. I’m not gonna do that. But it’s very interesting how many people went un-photographed. It was definitely a very interesting setup.”