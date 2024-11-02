Jeff Bridges tries to instil "joy" on his film and TV sets.

Jeff Bridges was inspired by his dad

The 74-year-old actor has enjoyed a hugely successful career and Jeff credits his dad, the late actor Lloyd Bridges, for his upbeat approach to his work.

Jeff told Sky News: "I mean, he taught me all the basics of acting and he, unlike a lot of parents who are in showbiz, wanted all his kids to go into showbusiness. He loved it so much."

The Hollywood star believes he was fortunate to see his dad on set, and Jeff has learned some important lessons from him.

He said: "The way he approached his work with such joy [was admirable] and that was the main thing I learned from him ... Whenever he came on the set, that joy was kind of contagious and everybody would say, hey, this is kind of fun, what we're doing to get to play, dance, pretend here with all these great folks and we can have a good time."

Jeff - who stars in the drama series 'The Old Man' - actually has a very collaborative approach to his work.

The veteran actor believes it's important to meet and understand everyone he works with before embarking on a project.

Jeff explained: "That's such an important aspect of my work, getting a perspective from their take ... all these things start to come together and they have a cumulative effect on how your character comes off, and they're thinking of it from a completely different point of view.

"That's very valuable to me, you know, to hear the history, why the person got that particular piece of clothing and what not."