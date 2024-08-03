Jeff Goldblum isn't interested in trying to "mask" his age.

Jeff Goldblum is happy to accept getting older

The 71-year-old actor hasn't had any cosmetic surgery and Jeff insists that he's happy to "accept" his age and how he looks.

The Hollywood star told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s kinda foolish to try to mask [your age]. To pretend just makes you look older and more foolish. Accept it. Present it."

Jeff is still in high demand in the movie business, and the actor has admitted to feeling fortunate with where he's at in his career.

The veteran star shared: "I’ve been lucky. I’m getting lucky opportunities, now more than ever, in all areas."

Jeff is determined to make the most of his opportunities, even though he's philosophical about everything he's achieved.

The 'Jurassic Park' star said: "You gotta accept it.

"You do as well as you can with what you’re given. Get good sleep. Think good thoughts. Eat well. Exercise. But beside that, no! It’s all going. And what you do with that is a big question."

Despite his success, Jeff previously admitted that he "falls way short in many things".

The actor - who has also enjoyed some success as a musician - still considers himself to be a "humble student".

Jeff told the Guardian newspaper: "I’m not good at everything. I’m a humble student. I fall way short in many things, but I try not to be irritated.

"I try to take it as a humbling lesson and an opportunity to grow.

"I can think of a million things. I’m not a bad packer - although I leave it till the last minute - but I’m a horrible folder. I’m not a very good cook. I’m not particularly handy around the house. I have a bad sense of direction. I’m not good with technology."