Jeff Goldblum disgusted the crew on the cramped set of ‘Death Wish’ by refusing to wash as part of his method acting.

Jeff Goldblum disgusted the crew on the cramped set of ‘Death Wish’ by refusing to wash as part of his method acting

The 72-year-old ‘Wicked’ actor is now seen as one of Hollywood’s most suave stars, but aged 22 when he appeared in the famous 1974 vigilante thriller he was so engrossed in trying to making a good impression on screen he ditched his personal hygiene to get into character.

Father-of-two Jeff told People: “I didn’t shower in order to play this street thug.

“Because I was a nice boy from Pittsburgh, I was like 19 or 20, something like that.

“And I was rather well-behaved. I had to be this dangerous street criminal.”

But Jeff added about being ‘smell shamed’ on set: “The assistant director came up to me and said, 'Jeff, we’re in a small space here. You smell. Can you do something about that?’

“Please, please go home and et cetera, et cetera.

“I was shamed, but it was a good lesson: in showbusiness or any collaborative, close area, keep your hygiene up.”

Directed by the late Michael Winner, who died in 2013 aged 77 from liver disease, ‘Death Wish’ starred Charles Bronson as an architect-turned-vigilante who seeks vengeance after his wife is murdered and daughter raped during a home invasion.

The movie was remade by Eli Roth in 2018 with Bruce Willis in the lead role alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise.

Jeff’s latest role is as the wizard in the newly musical adaptation of ‘Wicked’, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as rival witches Elphaba and Glinda, who strike up an unlikely bond in the land of Oz – with a sequel already in the works.