Jeff Goldblum took singing lessons throughout his career after his school music teacher declared he had a "limited range".

The 72-year-old Hollywood actor has made huge efforts to improve his voice for both his film and music work after being sent home from school with a note that criticised his vocal abilities.

He told The Telegraph newspaper: "Singing is not something that came so naturally. I have a vague memory of being in a choir at school, and they sent me home with a note saying ‘his range is unusually limited’."

He went on to reveal he's even started learning opera to keep his voice nimble.

Goldblum is a keen musician as well as an actor and has released three studio albums with his The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra band - and he admits there's something special about performing music in front of an audience.

He added to the publication: "Storytelling of all kinds: acting, yes, but music – boy oh boy! – can open up areas, not only in the way it’s received, but in the deliverer, the way it can hit all of us, you know, it is mysterious and fantastical and magical.

"And it’s so much more than: 'Hey, you got a good review or an award', or somebody said something nice about you, or, you know, your mom is clapping. It’s the chance to connect. That’s the real git."

It comes after Goldblum admitted he's kids aren't particularly impressed by his movies.

The ‘Wicked’ actor – who has Charlie, nine, and River, seven, with wife Emilie – has let his boys see a number of his film projects, but he still doesn't know if they made a big impression.

He told Big Issue magazine: “I don’t know how impressed they were with anything. I showed them ‘Jurassic Park’.

“We took them to the movie theatre for ‘Wicked’. They were on set when I was making it, met [Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande], who were wonderful to them, along with Jon M. Chu.

“They saw ‘Thor Ragnarok’, I think they got a kick out of the Grand Master in that. They happened to see an episode or two of ‘Kaos’ where I play Zeus.

"There is some complicated, disturbing material in there, but they liked it. They pride themselves on being able to take any kind of dark or violent or scary thing. But, you know, we’ll see. I haven’t shown them ‘The Fly’ yet.”"