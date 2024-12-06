Jeff Goldblum's family "don't care" about his career.

Jeff Goldblum's family keep him grounded

The 'Wicked' actor believes it is important people find something to keep them “human, authentic and not full of yourself", and for him that is wife Emilie, their sons Charlie, nine, and River, seven, and their pet poodle Woody, because they all have "more important" things to consider than his movies.

He told PEOPLE magazine of his dog: "He doesn’t care that I’m in any movies, of course, and the kids don’t either. And neither does Emilie, really.

"I mean, they like it, but more important things are going on with them, and who I am seems to be more important when I’m around them."

The 72-year-old star picked up his best piece of parenting advice when Emilie, 41, was pregnant with their first son, and "finding the humour" in situations has proven invaluable over the years.

He said: “Somebody said — and I forget who I had this conversation with, sometimes that happens — but they said, ‘Hey, here's the most important thing about parenting: Don’t forget that your kids are hilarious.'

“The kids can drive you nuts from one moment to another, or you can have all sorts of drama. But if you can keep finding the humour in it, that’s not a bad rule.”

River has recently lost some of his baby teeth and just learned how to whistle, much to Jeff's amusement.

He said: “There’s a kind of a toothy thing going on there. It’s just great. It’s not only funny, but it’s funny-slash-amazing."

The 'Jurassic Park' actor recently admitted becoming a father later in life had been "amazing".

He told The Independent: “It’s amazing. Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at.

“It’s a great task and opportunity.”

And despite his estimated fortune of around $40 million, Jeff previously insisted his sons will have to work to be financially independent when they grow up.

He told iHeart’s ‘Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi’ podcast: “Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat. It’s an important thing to teach kids.

“I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you.

“You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do.

“And even if it doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”