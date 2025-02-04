Jelly Roll has joined 'American Idol' as the show's first "artist in residence".

The 40-year-old singer will join the ABC talent series during its 'Hollywood Week' episodes, where the first round of audition cuts are made, and will be on hand throughout the rest of the season.

According to the network, Jelly - who was a guest mentor and performer during the last series - will "work closely with the 'Idol' hopefuls, giving them firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey.”

In a video announcing his new role, the 'Son of a Sinner' hitmaker told 'Idol' host Ryan Seacrest: "I feel like I’m giving them the energy they need. I’m uplifting and trying to get ‘em going.”

Jelly isn't the only new addition to the show as Carrie Underwood has joined the judging panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan following the departure of Katy Perry.

And the 'Firework' hitmaker previously backed the 'Need a Favor' singer as her potential replacement.

She told E! News in April last year: “Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

But Katy recently praised Carrie - who shot to fame after winning the fourth season of the singing competition in 2005 - as the perfect choice to replace her on the panel.

Katy told People magazine: "She was born on that show. I think she knows how to steer it.

"She actually truly knows... What it feels like to be in their shoes. We could only metaphorically feel that as judges.

"As artists, we've been in some sort of their shoes, but she has lived every single day. So I think she's going to have a lot to offer anyone that's willing to listen."