Jelly Roll has seemingly quit social media app X.

Jelly Roll is done with 'toxic' X after he vowed to 'expose the slimy music business'

The 39-year-old country singer took to his page on the micro-blogging site - which was known as Twitter before billionaire businessman Elon Musk purchased it for $44 billion in 2022 and re-branded it as X - to brand the platform "toxic".

He wrote: "This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane . It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s*** to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol (sic)"

His post come a day after he performed in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Saturday's (19.10.24) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Meanwhile, the musician - whose real name is Jason DeFord - recently vowed to "expose" the "slimy music business".

He wrote last week: “Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don’t worry yall know I’m going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall. (sic)"

Jelly then said he agreed with rapper Russ' recent comments about the people "running" the music business.

Appearing on Andrew Schulz’s 'Flagrant podcast', the 32-year-old hip-hop star had said: “I learned that the whole industry is ran by… it’s a couple people. You know that guy at Spotify, that guy at Apple, you know this person at Rhythm Radio and this person at Urban Radio… between four people you can run the whole s***.”

He further accused executives in the industry of buying fake streams.

Russ said: "They never disclose the mechanics of how they actually fake the streams. But the reality is the labels are spending money… devil’s advocate, they’re treating it like a marketing expense. Because, in a sense, it almost is.”

Referencing his comments, Jelly wrote: “All that s*** Russ be talking about is REAL!”

His followers started speculating on what he could be preparing to address and took it a little too far, with Jelly promising to spill all on his wife Bunnie XO's podcast 'Dumb Blonde' "soon".

He later wrote: “Man yall made a mountain out of a molehill with this one. All these weirdly over dramatic comments about selling souls and satanic weird s*** is just weird lol. I’ll be talking about all this on my wife’s podcast soon. (sic)"