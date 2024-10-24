Jelly Roll has lost 100lbs.

Jelly Roll has lost 100lbs

The 39-year-old country singer has been working hard to overhaul his lifestyle and despite hitting a major milestone in his journey, he's got no plans to ease off just yet.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: “Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognise me.

“I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had."

Jelly's nutrition coach, Ian Larios, also talked through the meals and snacks he has been preparing for the 'Need a Favor' hitmaker during his 'Beautifully Broken' tour.

He said: “We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it.

“We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing.

“He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

The 'Save Me' singer has been on a high-protein diet and Ian showed off a "little bit fancier" version of the star's favourite pre-show snack, a banana, but topped with Manuka honey, stevia and dark chocolate shavings to "fuel him before a show".

After his gig, Jelly enjoys Nashville hot chicken, which the nutritionist has been making healthier by “taking away the oil and the batter from it.”

Preparing a coating for the chicken made with potato flour and a "little bit" of rice flour, he noted: “We’re still having a high-protein meal."

The chicken is then served with French fries coated in bone brother, which “ups the protein in it, but it also makes it have that nice crunch to it, because we air fry it.”

He added: “So it tricks your brain into thinking that this is, like, that nice greasy Nashville deep-fried hot chicken. He’s gonna feel like he’s eating at home.

“It’s healthy. It’s air-fried. It’s full of protein, and it helps him stay on track.

“That 100-pound weight loss goal from last tour is huge.”

In April the 'Son of a Sinner' hitmaker - whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord - admitted he had been "really kicking a**" in his mission to lose weight.

He told People magazine: "I'm probably down 70-something pounds. I've been really kicking a***, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."