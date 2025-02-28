Jelly Roll returned to his old school to talk to students after a shooting took place there last month.

Jelly Roll visited his old school

The 'Need a Favour' hitmaker paid a visit to Antioch High in Tennessee on Tuesday (25.02.25), weeks after a 17-year-old male student shot two classmates before turning the gun on himself, resulting in two fatalities, and discussed the tragedy with staff and pupils.

Metro Nashville Public Schools shared photos from Jelly's visit and wrote on Instagram: "Music superstar @jellyroll615 visited @antiochbearshome on Tuesday to talk to students and staff about the tragedy that took place there last month.

"Thank you, Jelly Roll, for reaching out to the Antioch community and offering some comfort during a difficult time. We appreciate your support!"

This isn't the first time Jelly has returned to his alma mater, as he paid a visit in May 2024, with his wife Bunnie Xo highlighting at the time her spouse - who was first arrested at the age of 14 and has been to jail around 40 times - had previously been warned he would "never be allowed back" when he was a pupil.

Bunnie wrote on TikTok at the time: "They told my husband he would never be allowed back into his high school when he was younger.

"Last week I got to watch him walk the halls again, perform + be welcomed by the kids and teachers.

"The love and giving back that they showed my husband was the sweetest thing ever to watch.

"But most importantly the smiles on those kids faces was priceless + what I truly needed in that moment. Thank you Antioch High School students + staff for the warm hug we needed that day. Go Bears!(sic)"

The 'Son of a Sinner' hitmaker recently admitted he has "hurt a lot of people" over the years and is keen to make amends with as many as he can.

He told People magazine: "I’m rounding third on my amends list, and I think when I get there, I’ll feel a little better.

"I was hitting some stone walls with people that wouldn’t forgive me and I was like, ‘God, maybe this has something to do with the fact [that] I haven’t forgiven myself either.'"

Jelly has changed a lot since his teenage years, but he's conscious that his success could still make lots of people feel "mad".

He explained: "The truth is, there was a lot of pain in there. I hurt a lot of people.

"No matter how much I’ve changed, they still watch and are mad that I’m successful. I understand that. But I’m doing better at letting go of the past and realising that I don’t owe that part of me anything."