Jenna Ortega "got shy" when she met Michael Keaton for the first time.

Jenna Ortega is a huge fan of Michael Keaton

The 21-year-old actress stars alongside Michael, 72, in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and Jenna relished the experience of working with one of her acting heroes.

The Hollywood star told BuzzFeed: "I have been such a fan of Michael Keaton for such a long time that I think actually seeing him in person, I actually went inside myself because ... I weirdly got shy.

"But he's so sweet, he's so funny, so charming, so professional. I feel like I learned so much by even watching him."

Jenna was also amazed by Michael's transformation into the character of Beetlejuice.

The actress said: "It was so strange to see him become Beetlejuice because he was unrecognisable. It was the first time I'd ever seen someone completely disappear - no bit of themselves involved. So that was pretty special."

Earlier this month, Jenna admitted that she felt "terrified" when she joined the star-studded cast of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

The actress stars alongside the likes of Michael, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, and Jenna admitted that she was initially a little anxious about working with her big-name co-stars.

Jenna - who plays the part of Astrid Deetz in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' - said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "Never in my wildest dreams. I just never could have anticipated something like that happening.

"Lydia [Deetz, Winona's character] is the coolest character on the planet. Just everything about it, I was terrified."

Michael has reprised the role of Beetlejuice for the new film, and Jenna recalled being surprised by her co-star while she was in the make-up room.

She shared: "He came up behind me. I was getting a hair and make-up test, and I got a tap on the shoulder and I turned around and it was a jump scare for sure. He was like, ‘Oh hey I’m Michael,’ and he had moulds peeling off his face."